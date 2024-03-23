QUOTES-King Charles, Prince Harry, politicians offer support to Kate after cancer announcement

Britain's King Charles, Prince Harry and political leaders offered support to Kate, Princess of Wales, after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE, ON BEHALF OF BRITAIN'S KING CHARLES "His Majesty (HM) is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'. Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.' Both Their Majesties (Charles and Queen Camilla) 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN, DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

UK PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."

WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN "We are incredibly sad to hear of the news," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a regular news conference, adding she wished Kate a full recovery.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared."

"On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We're all wishing her a swift recovery." UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER

"I am heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too." SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER HUMZA YOUSAF

"I'm deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay. I am praying for her swift recovery." "It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected."

FIRST MINISTER OF NORTHERN IRELAND MICHELLE O'NEILL, "I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis. I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery. A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time."

WELSH FIRST MINISTER VAUGHAN GETHING "Deeply saddened to hear the news about HRH The Princess of Wales. On behalf of people across Wales, I would like to send our love and support to the Princess and her family at this very difficult time."

"All of our thoughts are with you as you continue your treatment."

