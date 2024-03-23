Left Menu

Venezuela opposition leader Machado picks Corina Yoris as successor for presidential run

If she wins the election in July, Yoris said her first act as president will be to release Venezuela's political prisoners, who number at least 250 and include civilians and members of the military.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 03:50 IST
Venezuela opposition leader Machado picks Corina Yoris as successor for presidential run

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday named Corina Yoris as her successor to take on President Nicolas Maduro in the country's presidential election in July, following the arrest of two of Machado's close aides. With Venezuela's opposition under pressure to pick a candidate to register their candidacy with the National Electoral Council before the March 25 deadline, the decision to pick historian Yoris, 80, all but marks the end of Machado's presidential aspirations.

Engineer Machado, 56, saw her ban on holding public office upheld by the country's top court in January - even after winning a landslide 93% of votes in the opposition primary last October - which sources said caused other members of the opposition to pressure her to pick a replacement. "We have found a person who has my complete confidence ... who will see this process through with everyone's support and trust," Machado said, adding that her fight against disqualification was not over.

Yoris' appointment as opposition candidate follows the announcement by Venezuela's attorney general earlier this week of the arrest of close Machado allies Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernandez, as well as the issue of warrants for the capture of seven others, including Machado's rumored replacement, Magalli Meda. The arrests of Machado's allies and the issue of warrants against other members of her campaign prompted international outcry.

"The decision by Maduro and his representatives to detain two members of the leading opposition candidate's campaign and issue warrants for seven others represents a disturbing escalation of repression," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Friday. If she wins the election in July, Yoris said her first act as president will be to release Venezuela's political prisoners, who number at least 250 and include civilians and members of the military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024