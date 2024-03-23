UN secretary-general condemns attack at concert hall near Moscow
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 04:06 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "in the strongest possible terms" an attack at a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 40 people, a spokesperson said on Friday.
"The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery," Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farhan Haq
- Antonio Guterres
- Moscow
- United Nations
Advertisement