UN secretary-general condemns attack at concert hall near Moscow

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "in the strongest possible terms" an attack at a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 40 people, a spokesperson said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery," Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

