Venezuela opposition leader Machado picks Corina Yoris as successor for presidential run

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday named Corina Yoris as her successor to take on President Nicolas Maduro in the country's presidential election in July, following the arrest of two of Machado's close aides. With Venezuela's opposition under pressure to pick a candidate to register their candidacy with the National Electoral Council before the March 25 deadline, the decision to pick historian Yoris, 80, all but marks the end of Machado's presidential aspirations.

Tunisia detains prominent journalist Mohamed Boughalleb

The Tunisia public prosecutor detained prominent journalist Mohamed Boughalleb on Friday on suspicion of insulting a public official, which the journalists union said was aimed at silencing the voices of journalists. The detention of Boughalleb, who has been a critic of President Kais Saied, reinforces activists' fears that the government was increasingly restricting freedoms ahead of presidential elections expected this year.

UK royal Kate having chemotherapy after 'huge shock' of cancer discovery

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Friday she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests taken after she had major abdominal surgery in January revealed that cancer had been present. Kate, the 42-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William, called the cancer discovery a "huge shock". The news comes as a fresh health blow to the British royal family: King Charles is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

US has intelligence confirming Islamic State responsibility for Russia attack, official says

The United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State's claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting at a concert near Moscow, a U.S. official said on Friday. The official said the United States had warned Russia in recent weeks about the possibility of an attack.

Russia pounds Ukrainian power facilities; Zelenskiy seeks air defences, 'political will'

Russia pounded Ukrainian power facilities on Friday in an attack described by Kyiv as the largest airstrike on its energy infrastructure in two years of war, and portrayed by Moscow as revenge for Ukrainian attacks during its presidential election. The missile and drone attack hit a vast dam over the Dnipro river, killed at least five people and left more than a million others without power, forcing Kyiv to seek emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia, Kyiv officials said.

Slovaks vote in presidential election that might bolster PM Fico

Slovaks vote in a presidential election on Saturday that could strengthen Prime Minister Robert Fico's grip on power as he seeks more control over public media, softer anti-corruption laws and a dissenting voice to EU support for Ukraine. Polls are open in the first round of voting from 7:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) until 10:00 p.m. (2100 GMT). A run-off between the top two candidates is due on April 6 if no one wins a majority this weekend.

Gunmen kill at least 40 in concert attack near Moscow, Islamic State claims responsibility

At least 40 people were killed and 145 wounded on Friday when camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons on concertgoers near Moscow in one of the deadliest attacks on Russia in decades. Islamic State, the militant group that once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Amaq agency said on Telegram.

Top US diplomat warns Israel of global isolation if it attacks Rafah

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that Israel risked further global isolation if it attacks the Palestinian city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Blinken met one-on-one with Netanyahu during a peace mission to the Middle East at a time of strain in relations over Israel's assault in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which has killed 32,000 Palestinians, with many more feared dead under the rubble, Gaza health authorities say.

Tokyo, Tokyo, make me a match! Metropolis hopes AI app will spur marriages

On an overcast day in Tokyo this week, three dozen men and women strolled through a botanical garden in groups of four, making awkward conversation as they searched for clues to a mystery-solving game - and a potential partner for life. They are participants in one of the many matchmaking events the government of Japan's capital has been hosting for years in an attempt, so far unsuccessful, to reverse declines in marriages and births.

Russia, China veto US-led UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council on Friday turned down a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an Israel-Hamas hostage deal after Russia and China vetoed the measure proposed by the United States. The resolution, on which Algeria also voted no and Guyana abstained, called for an immediate and sustained ceasefire lasting roughly six weeks that would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

