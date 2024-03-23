"Do they get into politics for all this?" asks Tripura CM Manik Saha about Kejriwal's ED custody

In reaction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) being allowed custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asked whether leaders like Kejriwal get into politics for being involved in such scams. "What should I say. Everyone is watching what is going on. Let's wait and watch, more things are yet to happen. Now the ED will do its work. At times I wonder, do they get into politics for all these? The people see everything. They understand everything. Even his guru (Anna Hazare) has said that he will get the outcome of his misdeeds," Saha said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

The Delhi Chief Minister was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. The arrest by the central agency has drawn severe criticism for the BJP-led centre from the opposition leaders.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal read out on Saturday a message by her husband in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon" and fulfil his promises. "My dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," Kejriwal said in a statement read out on video by his wife.

Kejriwal's arrest came days after the ED arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao K Kavitha, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Kavitha is in ED custody till March 26. Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

