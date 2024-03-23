Left Menu

Slovakia votes for a successor to the nation's first female president. An April 6 runoff is expected

Voters in Slovakia headed to the polls on Saturday to elect a successor to Zuzana Caputov, the countrys first female president and a staunch backer of neighboring Ukraine in its fight against Russias full-scale invasion.Caputov isnt seeking a second term.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 23-03-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:33 IST
Slovakia votes for a successor to the nation's first female president. An April 6 runoff is expected
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Voters in Slovakia headed to the polls on Saturday to elect a successor to Zuzana Caputová, the country's first female president and a staunch backer of neighboring Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion.

Caputová isn't seeking a second term. Peter Pellegrini, a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, is considered a favorite in the race for the largely ceremonial post of president. He leads a field of nine candidates in the first round of the presidential election to become the country's sixth head of state since Slovakia gained independence in 1993 after Czechoslovakia split in two.

Polls will close at 2100 GMT (5 p.m. EDT) and results are expected Sunday.

If no candidate gets a majority, which is expected, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff on April 6.

Pellegrini, 48, who favors a strong role for the state, heads the left-wing Hlas (Voice) party that finished third in the Sept. 30 parliamentary election. His party joined a ruling coalition with Fico's leftist Smer (Direction) party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party. The new government immediately halted arms deliveries to Ukraine. Pellegrini said Saturday in Bratislava that Slovakia's membership in the European Union and NATO hasn't been questioned.

"That we talk about a more sovereign voice of Slovakia or about a sovereign foreign policy ... doesn't necessarily mean that we change the basic direction of our foreign policy," Pellegrini said.

Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, 59, a pro-Western career diplomat is his main rival.

"From my point of view, I did all I could,'' Korcok said Saturday after casting the ballot in the town of Senec near the capital Bratislava. "It's up to the people to consider carefully what the future head of state will look like." Korcok had also served as Slovakia's ambassador to the United States and Germany, and firmly supports his country's membership in the EU and NATO.

Most public polls expect a narrow victory for Pellegrini in the first round.

A former justice minister and judge, Štefan Harabin, 66, who has openly sided with Russia in its war against Ukraine is predicted to finish third. Another former foreign minister and career diplomat, Ján Kubiš, and far-right leader Marian Kotleba are among other notable candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024