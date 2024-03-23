"Kejriwal is answerable to people of Delhi and his family," says BJP's Bansuri Swaraj

On Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal's press conference, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said that she can understand what his wife is feeling and that Kejriwal must be answerable. "I can fathom her feelings, expressed by her today publicly. I would say that the only person responsible for that is Arvind Kejriwal. He has to be accountable for all the women who have cried because of this liquor policy," Swaraj said.

Bansuri Swaraj further added that Kejriwal has taken Rs 100 crore in kickbacks. Lashing out at the Delhi CM for skipping nine summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, Swaraj said, "He is answerable to the people of Delhi as well as his own family for skipping nine summons issued by the ED, and consequently, the ED had to take him for custodial interrogation."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand passed by the trial court on March 22. CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

His legal team said that his plea in Delhi HC stated that both the arrest and the remand order are 'illegal' and he is entitled to be released from custody immediately. An immediate hearing has been sought from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably on Sunday, March 24.

The ED, which was given the custody of Delhi CM till March 28 by the court, has alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case until March 28. (ANI)

