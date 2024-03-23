Delhi Excise policy case: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as HC denies urgent listing

Left Menu

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday moved to the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand passed by the trial court on March 22.

23-03-2024
The Delhi High Court on Saturday denied an urgent listing of the plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and custody in the Delhi Excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand granted by the trial court on March 22.

However, the Delhi High Court denied the same. The matter will be listed on the court's reopening on Wednesday, the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court confirmed. CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

His legal team said that his plea in Delhi HC stated that both the arrest and the remand order are 'illegal' and he is entitled to be released from custody immediately. An immediate hearing has been sought from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably on Sunday, March 24.

The ED, which was given the custody of Delhi CM till March 28 by the court, has alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28. (ANI)

