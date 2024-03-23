Suvendu demands deployment of police forces from other states for LS polls in Bengal

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday demanded that police forces from other states be deployed in some areas of West Bengal in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, apprehending that local law enforcers ''may act in a partisan manner against the opposition''.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly, while speaking to reporters in Purba Medinipur district, said that recent incidents in the state showed that the state police was ''incapable of preventing TMC activists from attacking opposition party workers, including those of the BJP, during campaigning''.

''The situation in West Bengal warrants immediate deployment of police forces from other states in some areas of our state. We don't have faith in the state police,'' the BJP MLA from Nandigram said.

Adhikari, however, did not elaborate on his comment.

Supporters of TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha and Union minister Nisith Pramanik had recently clashed in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district when Pramanik's convoy came face to face with Guha's car. A senior state police officer was among those injured in the clash.

