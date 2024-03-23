Suvendu demands deployment of police forces from other states for LS polls in Bengal
We dont have faith in the state police, the BJP MLA from Nandigram said.Adhikari, however, did not elaborate on his comment.Supporters of TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha and Union minister Nisith Pramanik had recently clashed in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district when Pramaniks convoy came face to face with Guhas car.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday demanded that police forces from other states be deployed in some areas of West Bengal in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, apprehending that local law enforcers ''may act in a partisan manner against the opposition''.
The leader of opposition in the state assembly, while speaking to reporters in Purba Medinipur district, said that recent incidents in the state showed that the state police was ''incapable of preventing TMC activists from attacking opposition party workers, including those of the BJP, during campaigning''.
''The situation in West Bengal warrants immediate deployment of police forces from other states in some areas of our state. We don't have faith in the state police,'' the BJP MLA from Nandigram said.
Adhikari, however, did not elaborate on his comment.
Supporters of TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha and Union minister Nisith Pramanik had recently clashed in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district when Pramanik's convoy came face to face with Guha's car. A senior state police officer was among those injured in the clash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan BJP announces new division incharges and co-incharges ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Amit Shah holds late-night meeting with Maharashtra CM, DyCM on Lok Sabha seat-sharing
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh praises strong first list for Lok Sabha Elections
BJP MP of West Bengal's Jhargram Kunar Hembram says he has resigned from Lok Sabha for 'personal reasons'.
Delhi budget is such that people are saying AAP is going to win all 7 Lok Sabha seats in city: CM Kejriwal in Assembly.