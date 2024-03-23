Modi govt 'destroying' democracy, Constitution: Randeep Surjewala

Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala Saturday said the Modi government was destroying democracy and the Constitution of India.

Addressing a workers' meeting here organised by AICC national secretary Vineet Punia, Surjewala said the BJP government is trying to ''muzzle'' the voice of the opposition by intimidating its leaders through investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the income tax department.

He pointed out how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested this week and Hemant Soren on January 31.

The Congress general secretary alleged that continuous efforts were on to finish off democratic processes like the elections in the country, while the autonomy of the constitutional bodies like the Election Commission was being ''eroded''.

Surjewala said that only the Congress can save the democracy in the country.

This is going to be the last election that will decide whether democracy will survive in the country or not, he claimed.

The Congress leader also paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru to mark their martyrdom day.

Speaking on the occasion, Punia said the Congress was in a comeback mode in Haryana with the party's rank and file working together to defeat the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)