Left Menu

LS Polls: Congress renominates Karti, Jothimani, Tagore

The Congresss list of candidates for seven out of nine seats in Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw the national party renominate key MPs, including Karti P Chidambaram and S Jothimani, from Sivaganga and Karur, respectively.Former IAS Officer Sasikant Senthil, who quit the government service in 2019 saying democracy was under threat, has been fielded from the reserved Tiruvallur constituency.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:46 IST
LS Polls: Congress renominates Karti, Jothimani, Tagore
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress's list of candidates for seven out of nine seats in Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw the national party renominate key MPs, including Karti P Chidambaram and S Jothimani, from Sivaganga and Karur, respectively.

Former IAS Officer Sasikant Senthil, who quit the government service in 2019 saying democracy was under threat, has been fielded from the reserved Tiruvallur constituency. He had also headed the Congress' election war room strategy in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Karti is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. He won from Sivaganga in 2019 and has been fielded by the party again from the southern segment for the April 16 Lok Sabha polls.

Jothimani and B Manickam Tagore have been fielded again from Karur and Virudhunagar constituencies, respectively.

Dr K Vishnu Prasad, representing Arani in the outgoing House, has been nominated from Cuddalore this time. He is also a former MLA.

Similarly, incumbent Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth has been given a ticket for the coming polls from the same segment. He was elected in 2021 in a bypoll necessitated due to the death of then Kanniyakumari Congress MP and his father, H Vasanthakumar.

K Gopinath, a former MLA, is the Congress' pick from Krishnagiri.

As per the seat-sharing deal with the DMK, Congress was allotted 9 seats in Tamil Nadu--Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur (SC), Mayiladuthurai, Tirunelveli, Karur and Virudhunagar.

The party has been allotted the lone Puducherry segment as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024