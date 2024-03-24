Left Menu

Former IAF chief Bhadauria joins BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 12:56 IST
Former IAF chief Bhadauria joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joined the BJP on Sunday and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the steps taken by his government to modernise and strengthen the armed forces.

Varaprasad Rao, a former MP and a YSR Congress leader from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, also joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

Bhadauria -- who hails from Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is yet to name its candidates for many Lok Sabha seats -- said his new innings gives him a chance to contribute to nation-building.

Having retired in 2021, he termed the last eight to 10 years of his service as a ''golden period'', praising the steps taken by the Modi government to boost self-reliance and modernise the armed forces.

He also praised its measures for national security and lauded Modi's foresight, saying the steps taken across various departments will help the country emerge stronger.

Rao, a former IAS officer, said Modi is the most dynamic politician he has seen and lauded his government's development initiatives.

Thakur noted that two people with a long track record in government service chose the BJP to contribute to the nation, asserting that the prime minister has been working for the country's security, prosperity and development.

He noted that it was this government that fulfilled the demand for 'One Rank, One Pension' of armed forces veterans, scrapped Article 370 and boosted the country's internal security.

Tawde lauded Bhadauria's long service in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and expressed confidence that he will now contribute actively in the political field after playing an active role in the defence forces.

The BJP leader said Bhadauria spent nearly 40 years in the IAF and contributed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme of Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024