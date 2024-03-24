Left Menu

Tamil Nadu DMK MP Ganesamoorthy hospitalised

According to police, at around 930am today morning, Ganesamoorthy, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from here, developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital here by his family members.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 24-03-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 15:30 IST
A. Ganeshamoorthy of the MDMK, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode, was on Sunday hospitalised here, with his condition stated to be serious by doctors. According to police, at around 9:30am today morning, Ganesamoorthy, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from here, developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital here by his family members. After check-ups, he was admitted in the ICU and has been put on the ventilator, police said.

He was later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore at around 2.30 p.m. with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance. Political leaders like S. Muthusamy, state Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C. Saraswathy BJP MLA of Modakurichi, K.V. Ramalingam of the AIADMK and some others rushed to the hospital and enquired about Ganesamoorthy's health.

