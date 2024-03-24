There is an anti-incumbency wave against both the state and central governments: Congress in Kerala

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly and senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday said there is a clear anti-incumbency wave against both the state and the central governments and that his party and the UDF would bag all 20 seats in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to PTI during the election campaign for Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency candidate Hibi Eden, Satheesan said this election would reflect the people's disappointment and protest against both the governments.

''Entire institutions are in trouble. We are going through a tough fiscal crisis. The people are suffering. Financial institutions are sending recovery notices to ordinary people, taking their property and their agricultural lands. We hope this election will reflect their disappointment and their protest against both the governments,'' Satheesan said.

He added that there was a clear anti-incumbency wave against both the governments -- the Centre as well as the State. ''In Kerala, the people are generally secular. They are fighting against fascism and communalism. In Kerala, a large section of people are against the government and its doings and there is clear anti-incumbency here,'' Satheesan added. He said the Congress-led UDF will repeat its performance of last time, when it bagged 19 out of the 20 Parliament seats from Kerala.

''Last time we lost Alappuzha. But this time, we have our AICC General Secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal contesting from there. All the leaders from Kerala demanded that the AICC make him the candidate from here. We are sure that we will win all the seats from Kerala,'' Satheesan said.

Attacking the Left government and Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the senior Congress leader said that the cases registered in connection with the anti-CAA protests were not withdrawn for the past five years in order to make the BJP happy.

Alleging that there is some understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP, Satheesan reiterated his contention that the Left party was trying to make space for the BJP in the state.

''The CPI(M) is currently functioning as a B-team of the BJP. Pinarayi Vijayan will be the end of the Left party in Kerala. The CPI(M) has become a bourgeois party now,'' Satheesan said.

Kerala will vote on April 26 in the Lok Sabha elections, and the results of the entire nation's votes will be put out on June 4.

