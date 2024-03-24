Left Menu

Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat president, alleged to be Mukhtar Ansari's aide, among 4 arrested

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 24-03-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 18:53 IST
Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat president, alleged to be Mukhtar Ansari's aide, among 4 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

The president of Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat and his wife, alleged to be aides of jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, were arrested on Sunday over allegations of cheating and looting, officials said.

Active members of Mukhtar Ansari's gang, Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat president Riyaz Ansari, his wife Nikhat Parveen Ansari, Kamal Ahmed and Ehtesham were arrested by Kasimabad Police, Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh told reporters.

Nikhat Parveen Ansari is also a former president of the Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat.

Separate cases have been registered against them for crimes, including obtaining government appointments by cheating, taking over immovable property of people by intimidation, looting goods etc, the SP said.

All four were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024