Congress kept Mewat region backward: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday targeted the Congress, saying they kept the Mewat region backward during their rule whereas the BJP government removed the label of backwardness by bringing development there during the past nine-and-a-half years. Addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Tauru in Nuh district, Saini said the Mewat region which was once labelled backward is developing rapidly today under his party's government.

Alleging that Mewat had remained backward due to the neglect of the previous Congress governments, the chief minister said the BJP's ''double engine government paid special attention to the backward districts'' and got unprecedented development work done in these districts.

Notably, the Centre's aspirational districts programme, which aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of the life of the citizens, is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts, including Nuh, in the country, he said.

Saini alleged that Haryana's youth have suffered the consequences of the Congress' wrong policies.

He also took a veiled dig at the Aam Aam Party (AAP), which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress from Haryana.

''Those who wear the cloak of being fiercely honest are now in jail,'' Saini said referring to the recent arrest of his Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The chief minister appealed to the gathering to vote for the BJP and make his party's candidates victorious on all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state.

Saini also appealed to the people to re-elect with a big mandate Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, whom the party has again fielded from the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat.

Polling for all the 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

On the occasion, the chief minister also wished the people of the state a happy Holi.

Speaking about the farmers, Saini assured them that the government will buy every grain of their crops when procurement begins over the next few days.

He further said ''we are proud of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi''.

''In ten years, India has taken a new leap of development and the country's prestige has increased globally under the leadership of Modi. We now have to accelerate the pace of development of the country and for this we have to strengthen the hands of Modi ji,'' he said appealing to the people to bring back the BJP to power at the Centre.

Alleging that corruption was at its peak when the Congress-led UPA ruled the country, the chief minister said the beneficiaries of various schemes were left to fend for themselves.

''Whereas during the Modi government's time entire money is reaching the eligible beneficiaries. The BJP's double engine government is a government that cares about the poor people,'' he said, as he spelled out the initiatives taken by the Modi government for various sections, including poor and women.

Attacking the Congress, Saini said the public knows very well how many jobs have been provided during their time in Haryana and in what manner.

During the Congress' ten years rule, 68,000 jobs were given, but everyone knows that favouritism prevailed during their time and some recruitments also came under the scanner of the courts, he said.

The chief minister said the BJP-led government gave 1.32 lakh jobs purely on merit basis during the past nine-and-a-half years in the state.

Saini said that former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave a transparent administration and due to the transparent policies of the BJP government, the deserving youth got jobs.

Further speaking about the farmers, he said those opposition leaders who are spreading false propaganda that MSP will be stopped are misleading the farmers.

The chief minister said the Modi government has increased MSP continuously in 10 years. In Haryana, the government is purchasing 14 crops at Minimum Support Price, he added.

Saini said the Congress governments also ruled in Rajasthan and Punjab earlier, but they did nothing for the farmers.

In Punjab, only wheat and paddy crops were purchased at MSP, he said.

The chief minister said the farmers welfare is the government's priority and in tune with the same farmer-friendly policies have been made.

Saini said the farmers' economic condition has strengthened under the Modi government, adding Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and Crop Insurance Scheme have protected the farmers.

Haryana's Minister of State Sanjay Singh, who was the convenor of 'Vijay Sankalp' rally, while speaking on the occasion, said that Saini was born in an ordinary farmer family and knows the pain of the farmers.

He praised former chief minister Khattar and said the government which was earlier headed by him brought development in Mewat.

In a surprise move last week, the BJP replaced Khattar with OBC leader Saini as Haryana's chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

