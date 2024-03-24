Left Menu

Mining baron Janardhana Reddy to rejoin BJP

Mining baron and lone MLA of Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha KRPP G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday said he would rejoin BJP on March 25.The KRPP founder said he took the decision to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again for the third time.After consulting my supporters, I took the decision. Congress candidate Nara Bharath Reddy won from there.In the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, he supported Congress.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:23 IST
Mining baron Janardhana Reddy to rejoin BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Mining baron and lone MLA of Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday said he would rejoin BJP on March 25.

The KRPP founder said he took the decision to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again for the third time.

''After consulting my supporters, I took the decision. Tomorrow at 10 am I am rejoining BJP,'' he told reporters here.

Reddy said he would support the BJP candidate from Ballari Lok Sabha constituency, B Sriramulu, whom he called a boy raised by him.

Sriramulu, a former minister, lost the assembly election from Ballari assembly segment in 2023.

Reddy was a minister in the BJP government headed by B S Yediyurappa and was jailed in the mining scam.

He had distanced himself from the BJP and founded the KRPP.

In the 2023 assembly election, he was instrumental in the defeat of his two brothers, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekara Reddy, who were BJP candidates from Harapanahalli and Ballari City respectively.

Reddy fielded his wife Aruna Lakshmi against his brother and BJP candidate Somashekara Reddy in Ballari City and ensured his defeat. Congress candidate Nara Bharath Reddy won from there.

In the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, he supported Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024