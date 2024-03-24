Cong's Pune Lok Sabha candidate meets Sharad Pawar to seek guidance

The Congress candidate from Pune Lok Sabha seat Ravindra Dhangekar on Sunday met Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to seek his guidance.

Dhangekar told reporters said he met Pawar as the opposition stalwart has experience on a wide range of sectors, from agriculture to Information Technology.

''I met him for guidance. We discussed campaign plans, rallies etc. Sharad Pawar will address six rallies in Pune,'' he said.

Dhangekar is up against Bharatiya Janata Party's Murlidhar Mohol.

Meanwhile Rohini Khadse, president of the women's wing of NCP(SP) met Pawar and said a final decision on the candidate from Raver Lok Sabha seat will be taken soon.

