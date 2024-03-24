BJP fields Satpute from Solapur, Nete from Gadchiroli-Chimur; retains Mendhe in Bhandara-Gondiya
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday named MLA Ram Satpute for the Solapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha seat and retained MP Sunil Mendhe from Bhandara-Gondiya.
The ruling party also announced the name of Ashok Nete from Gadchiroli-Chimur.
Satpute, the MLA from Malshiraj in Solapur, will take on the Congress' Praniti Shinde, a three-time legislator and daughter of former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde.
