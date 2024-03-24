Left Menu

TTV Dhinakaran to contest from Theni in April 19 LS polls

This time, he will face-off with his former party colleague Thanga Tamilselvan, who has been nominated by the ruling DMK. The AIADMK has fielded V T Narayanasamy.Incidentally, Thanga Tamilselvan was Dhinakarans pick for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

NDA constituent AMMK on Sunday named candidates for the two seats it will be contesting in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Party chief TTV Dhinakaran said in a release that he will contest from Theni, while P Senthilnathan has been nominated from Tiruchirappalli segment.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is part of the BJP-led NDA in the state and had been allotted two seats by the saffron party for the coming elections.

Dhinakaran had represented the then Periyakulam Lok Sabha seat, which comes under Theni district, from 1999 to 2004. This time, he will face-off with his former party colleague Thanga Tamilselvan, who has been nominated by the ruling DMK. The AIADMK has fielded V T Narayanasamy.

Incidentally, Thanga Tamilselvan was Dhinakaran's pick for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

