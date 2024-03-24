Left Menu

Billionaire among prominent Indians flocking to Modi's party ahead of vote

A billionaire industrialist and a former Indian Air Force chief on Sunday became the latest prominent figures, including a judge and an ambassador, to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in recent weeks as it seeks to widen its lead over the opposition. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to win a third straight term in elections starting next month, as the opposition struggles to stay together while its leaders are embroiled in various corruption investigations.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 22:35 IST
Billionaire among prominent Indians flocking to Modi's party ahead of vote

A billionaire industrialist and a former Indian Air Force chief on Sunday became the latest prominent figures, including a judge and an ambassador, to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in recent weeks as it seeks to widen its lead over the opposition.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to win a third straight term in elections starting next month, as the opposition struggles to stay together while its leaders are embroiled in various corruption investigations. Analysts say the wave of new joiners, many from the main opposition Congress party that has ruled India for more than five decades, indicates the inevitability of another BJP win.

Naveen Jindal, head of Jindal Steel and Power and a two-time Congress parliamentarian, followed the country's last air force chief, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, in joining the BJP late on Sunday. Moments after he quit Congress, the BJP said Jindal would contest the upcoming election from his home state of Haryana for the party. "To fulfil the resolve of Prime Minister Modi for a developed India, famous industrialist, sportsperson and politician Naveen Jindal joined the BJP today," BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde told a press conference, with Jindal by his side thanking Modi for the opportunity.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court earlier this month, will also contest the election for the BJP. On Saturday, six former lawmakers from Congress in the state of Himachal Pradesh joined the BJP. Before that, India's ambassador to the United States until January, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, became a member and is expected to contest the polls.

Unlike previous governments that mostly relied on seasoned politicians to run key ministries, Modi roped in experts to head important departments like foreign, technology and energy in his current term that began in 2019. Opposition parties say many of their members have been forced into joining the BJP out of fear of corruption investigations. The BJP denies that.

Congress, meanwhile, says it is short of money even for campaign work because authorities have frozen its accounts in connection with a number of tax investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024