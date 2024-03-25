Mahakal Temple fire: Painful incident, all possible help being given to injured, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Mahakal Temple fire incident was very painful and wished those injured a speedy recovery.A fire broke out in the garbha griha sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 550am, injuring 14 priests and sevaks assistants, officials said.In message on social media platform X, the PM said, The accident that happened in Mahakal temple of Ujjain is very painful.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Mahakal Temple fire incident was very painful and wished those injured a speedy recovery.A fire broke out in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5:50am, injuring 14 priests and 'sevaks' (assistants), officials said.
In message on social media platform X, the PM said, ''The accident that happened in Mahakal temple of Ujjain is very painful. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the devotees injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims.'' Talking to reporters in Indore, where eight of the 14 victims are admitted, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the PM spoke to him over phone and inquired about the health of those injured.
President Droupadi Murmu also spoke to him about the incident over phone, Yadav added.
