CPI(M) moves ECI against MoS Muraleedharan for using Hindu deity's image in poll banner

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Wednesday accused senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan of misusing the picture of a deity of a well-known Hindu temple in his election banner and approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking appropriate action.

Muraleedharan is the BJP candidate in nearby Attingal constituency located in the southern part of the state.

In a complaint lodged with the Chief Electoral Officer, the Left party pointed out that a flex board featuring Muraleedharan along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been erected within the famed Janardhana Swami Temple located in nearby Varkala which attracts a sizeable crowd of worshippers daily.

Expressing ''grave concern'' over the matter, senior CPI(M) leader C Jayan Babu further said that the banner prominently displays images of the principal deity of the shrine along with other divine figures positioned above the image of the BJP candidate.

Moreover, it also includes the official poll symbol of the BJP and urges voters to support the party candidate.

''This blatant appeal, utilising religious symbols, is undoubtedly a corrupt practice and a violation of the electoral norms as defined in Section 123 (3) of the Representation of People's Act,'' he alleged in the complaint.

Though it was presented as a gesture of reverence to the deity, it urges supporters to vote for the candidate, the complainant further said.

Stating that such practices are ''illegal and a breach of the code of conduct'', the Left party also demanded immediate action by the ECI to rectify violations committed by the saffron party candidate.

When reporters sought his reaction, Muraleedharan claimed he had no knowledge about the ruling party's complaint. A reply would be given if the ECI sought one, the union minister said, adding that he wouldn't be ''intimidated'' by the Marxist party's ''threat''.

