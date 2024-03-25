LS polls: Congress declares four more candidates from Rajasthan

The Congress on Monday declared four more candidates from Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress gave ticket to Prahlad Gunjal, a former BJP leader who joined the party recently, from Kota to take on BJP candidate and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Ajmer dairy chairman Ramchandra Chaudhary was given the ticket from Ajmer, former MLA Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand and local party leader Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara.

With the latest list, the Congress has so far declared 22 candidates and left two seats -- Sikar and Nagaur under alliance with the CPI (M) and RLP respectively.

The announcement of candidate for Banswara Lok Sabha seat is pending.

CPI (M)'s Amra Ram and RLP's Hanuman Beniwal are contesting the Lok Sabha elections on Sikar and Nagaur seats respectively under alliance with the Congress.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur on April 19.

In the first phase on April 19, 12 seats of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to polls.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Also, the bypoll on Bagidora Assembly constituency under Banswara Lok Sabha constituency will also be held in the second phase on April 26. The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya left the Congress and joined the BJP a few days back.

Malviya is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Banswara seat as the BJP candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)