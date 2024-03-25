Left Menu

LS polls: Congress declares four more candidates from Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 18:06 IST
LS polls: Congress declares four more candidates from Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday declared four more candidates from Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress gave ticket to Prahlad Gunjal, a former BJP leader who joined the party recently, from Kota to take on BJP candidate and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Ajmer dairy chairman Ramchandra Chaudhary was given the ticket from Ajmer, former MLA Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand and local party leader Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara.

With the latest list, the Congress has so far declared 22 candidates and left two seats -- Sikar and Nagaur under alliance with the CPI (M) and RLP respectively.

The announcement of candidate for Banswara Lok Sabha seat is pending.

CPI (M)'s Amra Ram and RLP's Hanuman Beniwal are contesting the Lok Sabha elections on Sikar and Nagaur seats respectively under alliance with the Congress.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur on April 19.

In the first phase on April 19, 12 seats of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to polls.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Also, the bypoll on Bagidora Assembly constituency under Banswara Lok Sabha constituency will also be held in the second phase on April 26. The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya left the Congress and joined the BJP a few days back.

Malviya is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Banswara seat as the BJP candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024