Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION BOM18 MP-TEMPLE-4TH LD-FIRE **** MP: 14 priests injured in Mahakal temple fire; chemicals in gulal may be the trigger, says minister Ujjain: At least 14 priests including 'sevaks' were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple in Ujjain early Monday during the famous 'bhasma aarti' ritual, an official said. **** CAL12 ELECTIONS-WB-SANDESHKHALI **** After Sandeshkhali 'victim' becomes BJP LS candidate, posters appear against her Kolkata: Handwritten posters appeared in a few places in Sandeshkhali area denouncing the candidature of BJP Lok Sabha poll nominee Rekha Patra, an alleged victim of torture at the hands of arrested and now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

MDS20 KL-GOVERNOR-ORDER-CANCELLATION **** Veterinary student's death: Reinstatement of suspended students cancelled after Guv's intervention Thiruvananthapuram: A controversial order issued by the state-run College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, reinstating 33 students who had been suspended earlier in connection with a student's death last month, was cancelled on Monday after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan intervened, according to official sources here. **** DEL13 HP-LD-STAMPEDE-LANDSLIDE-DEATHS **** 2 killed, 7 injured in stampede at Una shrine following landslide Una (HP): Two devotees were killed and seven others injured at a shrine following an early morning stampede triggered by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday, officials said. **** DEL15 DL-ATISHI-LD CAMPAIGN ****AAP launches social media campaign in support of Kejriwal, asks people to join in New Delhi/Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers on Monday changed the display pictures of their social media profiles with one that shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars to express solidarity with the party's national convener arrested in the excise policy scam case. **** DEL14 CONG-GOVT-WOMEN **** Congress lists 'massive failures' of WCD ministry, says will usher era of women's safety in June New Delhi: The Congress on Monday listed ''massive failures'' of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) in the last 10 years and asserted that a new era of women's safety, prosperity, and development will begin when its government ''takes charge in June''. **** MDS14 ELECTIONS-KA-MODI-MINISTER(R) **** Students & youths raising 'Modi, Modi' slogans should be slapped: Karnataka Minister Bengaluru: Youths and students who raise ''Modi, Modi'' slogans should be slapped, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has said, as he attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of not honouring the promise to create two crore jobs per year. **** FOREIGN FGN46 UN-GAZA-CEASEFIRE **** UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its 1st demand to halt fighting United Nations: The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its first demand to halt fighting. **** FGN52 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-US-VISIT **** Netanyahu cancels trip to Washington to protest United Nations call for cease-fire in Gaza United Nations: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation to protest Monday's U.N. Security Council decision calling for an immediate cease-fire. **** FGN41 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD MEETINGS ****Jaishankar meets Singapore PM Lee & senior ministers to further deepen bilateral ties Singapore: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and other senior ministers and discussed ways to further the strategic bilateral ties, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia regions.**** FGN28: CHINA-INDIA-ARUNACHAL-REAX ****China continues to harp on its claim over Arunachal Pradesh Beijing: China on Monday continued to claim that Arunachal Pradesh is part of its territory, notwithstanding India dismissing Beijing's claim as "absurd" and "ludicrous".****

