Deepak Karki appointed Minister of State for Forest and Environment in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-03-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 22:28 IST
Deepak Karki appointed Minister of State for Forest and Environment in Nepal
  • Nepal

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leader Deepak Karki on Monday was appointed as Minister of State for Forest and Environment.

Purna Basnet, head of the party's central publicity department, said that Karki had been appointed the Minister of State for Forest and Environment.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed Minister of State Karki at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar, according to official sources.

With Karki's appointment, the number of members in the Prachanda Cabinet has reached 23, including 22 ministers and one Minister of State.

