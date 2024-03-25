UN aid chief Griffiths to step down in June for health reasons

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths, who recently pushed for more humanitarian access to Gaza, plans to step down at the end of June for health reasons, a U.N. spokesperson said on Monday.

Griffiths is a British diplomat who has headed the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) since 2021. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, did not disclose the nature of Griffiths' health concerns.

"He advocated tirelessly for life-saving aid to reach those most in need and for the resources needed to do so," Haq said in a statement. "A skilled diplomat and mediator, he has played a key role in leading the humanitarian response of United Nations and partners and negotiating solutions to some of the most intractable crises."

In a post on X, Griffiths said he had informed Guterres of his intention to step down in June but did not provide a reason for his decision. "To everyone at @UNOCHA, it's been the privilege of my life. I am deeply in your debt," he wrote.

"To all partners and supporters, thank you for championing the cause of people in crises." Griffiths had previously served as the U.N. Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen, and as an adviser to all three of the U.N. Secretary-General's Special Envoys for Syria, among other roles.

