Tajikistan recommends country's citizens to temporarily abstain from visiting Russia

Tajikistan's foreign ministry said on Saturday it recommended country's citizens to temporarily abstain from visiting Russia without urgent needs.

Russia has arrested several men, who it said were from Tajikistan, following a deadly shooting at a concert hall on the edge of Moscow.

Tajikistan also detained last month nine people suspected of having links to the incident.

