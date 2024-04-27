Tajikistan recommends country's citizens to temporarily abstain from visiting Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:38 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Tajikistan's foreign ministry said on Saturday it recommended country's citizens to temporarily abstain from visiting Russia without urgent needs.
Russia has arrested several men, who it said were from Tajikistan, following a deadly shooting at a concert hall on the edge of Moscow.
Tajikistan also detained last month nine people suspected of having links to the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan called on Iran to exercise restraint, Japanese foreign ministry says
Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests two accused from Gujarat
Delhi police arrests woman for stealing, selling luxury cars
South Korea foreign ministry summons Japan diplomat over disputed islands
Germany arrests two for alleged military sabotage plot on behalf of Russia