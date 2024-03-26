Left Menu

Assam: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Dibrugarh LS seat

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 13:51 IST
Assam: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination from Dibrugarh LS seat
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency in Assam, an official said. Sonowal, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer Bikram Kairi.

Polling for the Dibrugarh constituency will be held on April 19 in the first phase of the general elections.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

Besides Sarma, Sonowal was accompanied by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Promode Bodo, sitting BJP MLA and Union minister Rameswar Teli and state party president Bhabesh Kalita.

Sonowal, the Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush, who had represented the constituency in 2004 as an AGP candidate, will contest against United Opposition Front, Assam (UOFA) nominee Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Gogoi is also scheduled to file his nomination later on Tuesday.

Braving inclement weather, BJP supporters came out in large numbers to attend a rally addressed by Sonowal before the party took out a procession to the Office of the Returning Officer here for the filing of nomination.

Earlier, sitting BJP MP Pradan Baruah filed his nomination papers for the Lakhimpur constituency.

Five constituencies will go to polls in the first phase – Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Kaziranga and Sonitpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024