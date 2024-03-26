Left Menu

Mamata to start campaigning for Lok Sabha polls on Mar 31 with rally in Krishnanagar

There, she will campaign for TMCs Krishnanagar candidate Mahua Moitra and Ranaghat candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari, the party leader told PTI.Banerjee had announced the partys candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal from a mega rally in Kolkatas Brigade Parade Grounds on March 10.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress, will kick-start campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls on March 31, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Banerjee, who sustained a major injury on her forehead after a fall at her residence on March 14, has been advised by doctors to rest, and because of this, she has been absent from the campaign trail.

''Our party supremo will begin the poll campaign on March 31. She will address her first rally in Krishnanagar's Dhubulia in Nadia district. There, she will campaign for TMC's Krishnanagar candidate Mahua Moitra and Ranaghat candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari,'' the party leader told PTI.

Banerjee had announced the party's candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal from a mega rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

