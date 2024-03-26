Left Menu

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joins BJP, says people have decided to elect PM Modi again

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said his joining the party will strengthen it.The BJP is gearing up to fight the polls in Punjab on its own for the first time in recent decades after a split in ties with the Akali Dal, one of its oldest allies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 19:11 IST
Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joins BJP, says people have decided to elect PM Modi again
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP received a shot in the arm in Punjab on Tuesday as three-term Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu from the state joined the party, asserting that people have made up their mind to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again.

Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, a hero of anti-terrorism campaign in the state who was assassinated in a terror attack while still in office. He currently represents Ludhiana in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Joining the BJP, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others stating they have a lot of affection for Punjab and want to do a lot for the state.

Bittu said the people have made up their mind to elect the BJP to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls, adding there is a need to plug the gap as Punjab has been left behind by other states.

''We will work as bridge for the farmers, workers, industry...,'' he said.

Recalling the dark days of terrorism in the state, he praised the role of the BJP and the RSS in working for peace. BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said his joining the party will strengthen it.

The BJP is gearing up to fight the polls in Punjab on its own for the first time in recent decades after a split in ties with the Akali Dal, one of its oldest allies. While talks were on between the two parties to revive their ties, it did not work out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024