Venezuela opposition leader Machado says Yoris remains coalition candidate in election
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:46 IST
Corina Yoris remains the major opposition coalition's candidate for president in Venezuela's July presidential elections, opposition leader and erstwhile hopeful Maria Corina Machado said on Tuesday, even though Yoris was not able to register for the contest.
Asked if she would support Manuel Rosales, the current governor of Zulia province, who registered just before the expiry of a Monday deadline, Machado said she is taking decisions "day by day".
