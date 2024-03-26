Left Menu

BJP seeks transfer of officers in Shimla parliamentary constituency, writes to EC

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:49 IST
BJP seeks transfer of officers in Shimla parliamentary constituency, writes to EC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal BJP on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India seeking the transfer of officers in the Shimla parliamentary constituency to ensure free and fair polls.

''It is to be brought to your kind notice that most of the officers, who are at the helm of affairs in conducting the elections in the Shimla parliamentary constituency belong to Shimla and Solan districts,'' the BJP state secretary said in a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Few such officers are Shimla Superintendent of Police who hails from Arki in Solan district, Shimla Deputy Commissioner who hails from Shoghi in Shimla district, and the DC Solan and Sirmaur are from Shimla district, the letter said.

You are requested to immediately transfer all these officers in order to ensure free and fair elections in Himachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha as well as by-elections for the six assembly seats has been announced, the letter added.

The Shimla parliamentary constituency includes seven assembly segments of Shimla district and five assembly segments of Solan and Sirmaur districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024