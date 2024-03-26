Left Menu

Trivendra Rawat condemns Shrinate's remark on Kangana

The BJP has fielded Kangana from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.Dubbing the indecent comment made by the Congress leader on Ranaut as unfortunate, Rawat said any indecent comment made on a woman is highly condemnable. Mother power has a special place in our country.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:05 IST
  • India

Former chief minister and BJP's Haridwar candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday condemned the ''indecent'' remarks made by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on actress Kangana Ranaut terming it as unfortunate and highly condemnable. The BJP has fielded Kangana from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Dubbing the ''indecent'' comment made by the Congress leader on Ranaut as unfortunate, Rawat said any indecent comment made on a woman is highly condemnable. ''Mother power has a special place in our country. A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi had also given a controversial statement regarding power. Here shakti is considered as mother power,'' Rawat said.

''Congress has always insulted mother power. The people of the country will answer this,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

