PM Modi assures BJP candidate of strict action over Kerala Cooperative Bank irregularities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the BJP candidate in Kerala's Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, Prof T N Sarasu, on Tuesday and assured her that strict action would be taken against those involved in alleged irregularities in cooperative banks in the state.

Party leaders said Modi, who called Professor Sarasu, inquired about her campaign progress in the Alathur seat.

The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and the candidature of Sarasu, a retired college principal, was announced on Sunday.

During her conversation with the prime minister over the phone, Sarasu raised the issue of irregularities reported from certain cooperative banks in Kerala and sought his intervention to punish the guilty.

Responding to this, Modi said, ''I am happy that, as the candidate, you are taking the issue of the people and common man's problems. It is a good thing for any public servant. I am happy to hear that you are raising the issue.'' He said he had heard about it and had some details about it, and he agreed with Sarasu that ''a lot of poor people have been affected.'' ''Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice. One more thing, Sarasu ji, I would like to tell you is that I will take legal advice and (ensure that) whatever property the ED (Enforcement Directorate) will attach...the common man's money, I will see that each and every paisa is returned to the person concerned.

''We will strictly do that. On behalf of me, you can promise them that whatever property is attached by ED, that money will be returned to the people who had invested in the bank,'' Modi said.

One of the major cooperative scams was reported in the ruling CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur district. The matter is currently being investigated by the ED, which has arrested a few individuals and interrogated local leaders of the CPI(M) in Thrissur district for their alleged involvement in it.

The central agency had also attached properties of a few persons allegedly involved in the scam.

The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency includes seven assembly segments, with four located in Palakkad district and three in Thrissur district, respectively.

During his conversation with Sarasu, the PM said, ''There is a lot of hope and trust for BJP in Kerala'' as it is the only party with a ''developed agenda'', and asked her how she intended to take it forward to the people.

In response, the professor told Modi that she has hope now and she conveys the same to the people.

''I am telling the people of Alathur that our 'Modi ji ka sankalp hai sabka saath, sabka vikas' (Mod's idea is development for all) and I told them that I will also work for that. I also told them that I have 'Modi ji ki guarantee', so I will do whatever I can for Alathur. That is what I am telling them,'' she told Modi.

Sarasu also told the PM that the people of Alathur were suffering as the MP currently representing the constituency, who is from the Congress, did not bring any development.

She further said that she had been getting public support for the past two days since her candidature was announced.

When asked about her struggles in college, Sarasu also told the PM that when she was a college principal for a year, there were some ''Leftist teachers'' and SFI activists who wanted her to work according to their wishes.

''But, I was not ready to do that. That is why they did all these things to me. I was a teacher there for 25 years and a principal for one year, and during that time I did whatever I could do. I never gave any importance to those students or teachers,'' she said. Sarasu said this in reference to alleged incidents involving the Left student outfit when she was the principal of Government Victoria College in Palakkad in the year 2016.

When Sarasu retired from service at the prestigious 127-year-old college in March 2016, activists of the CPI(M)'s student outfit SFI had allegedly prepared a symbolic 'grave' for her as a 'retirement gift'.

In her complaint to the police, Sarasu had named at least eight SFI students who had prepared the 'symbolic grave' inside the college campus and had strewn it with flowers and placed a wreath on it.

On being asked by the PM about her plans after becoming an MP, she said she would do whatever she could for the development of the constituency and the people there.

Modi also told her that when he visited Kerala, he saw a lot of enthusiasm for the BJP among the people and asked her what were the special efforts she was making to bring people to the booths as the elections have to be won at the booth level.

Sarasu said that she has been visiting voters in the constituency since the announcement of her candidature and is also encouraging them to come to the polling booths.

''Professor Sarasu ji, you are an inspiration to everyone. You have consistently stood for your ethics and values. Kerala is proud of you. I am confident that the people of Alathur will choose you to represent them in Parliament. My best wishes are with you,'' Modi said as he concluded the conversation.

Ramya Haridas, the sitting MP from the Congress-led UDF, and K Radhakrishnan, the State Devaswom Minister and CPI(M) leader, are rivals of Sarasu in the constituency.

