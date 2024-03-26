Left Menu

YSRCP announces B Mutyala Naidu as Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:00 IST
YSRCP announces B Mutyala Naidu as Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced B Mutyala Naidu as the party's candidate from Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency.

Anakapalli was the only Lok Sabha constituency for which Reddy had not named a candidate on March 16 when the contestants for 24 Lok Sabha and 175 legislative assembly constituencies were announced at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

"As per the directions of the Chief Minister and party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy…B Mutyala Naidu has been appointed as the coordinator (candidate) for Anakapalli Parliament (constituency)," YSRCP said in a press release.

Initially, Naidu was named as the candidate for Madugula assembly constituency, but on Tuesday Reddy shifted him to Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency. E Anuradha has been named the replacement for Naidu in Madugula assembly constituency.

With this announcement, the ruling YSRCP completed the task of announcing candidates for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The simultaneous legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13, and the results will be declared on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024