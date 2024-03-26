YSRCP announces B Mutyala Naidu as Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced B Mutyala Naidu as the party's candidate from Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency.

Anakapalli was the only Lok Sabha constituency for which Reddy had not named a candidate on March 16 when the contestants for 24 Lok Sabha and 175 legislative assembly constituencies were announced at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

"As per the directions of the Chief Minister and party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy…B Mutyala Naidu has been appointed as the coordinator (candidate) for Anakapalli Parliament (constituency)," YSRCP said in a press release.

Initially, Naidu was named as the candidate for Madugula assembly constituency, but on Tuesday Reddy shifted him to Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency. E Anuradha has been named the replacement for Naidu in Madugula assembly constituency.

With this announcement, the ruling YSRCP completed the task of announcing candidates for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The simultaneous legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13, and the results will be declared on June 4.

