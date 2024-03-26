Following are the top stories at 9.40 pm NATION DEL92 LADAKH-STATEHOOD-LD PROTEST **** Climate activist Wangchuk ends 21-day-long hunger strike, says Ladakh statehood stir to continue Leh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday evening ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. **** DEL66 2ND LD KANGANA **** All women deserve dignity, says Kangana as row over Cong leaders' comments escalates Chandigarh/New Delhi: Every woman, irrespective of her background and profession, deserves dignity, actor Kangana Ranaut said on Tuesday as Congress leaders' comments on Mandi from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha elections snowballed into a massive political row. **** DEL87 DELHI-LD KEJRIWAL **** AAP, BJP take to streets over Kejriwal's arrest; Delhi HC to hear CM's plea Wednesday New Delhi: The AAP took to the streets on Tuesday over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal with its leaders and workers trying to march towards the prime minister's residence before being stopped while the BJP held counter protests demanding the Delhi chief minister's resignation. **** DEL65 PM-2NDLD SANDESHKHALI **** PM Modi speaks to BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, lauds her as 'Shakti Swaroopa' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, one of the Sandeshkhali victims who had highlighted the plight of women, and lauded her as ''Shakti Swaroopa'', BJP leaders said. **** MDS32 TL-PHONE TAPPING-PARTIES **** Telangana Phone tapping case: Political parties indulge in war of words Hyderabad: The allegations of phone tapping during the previous BRS government in Telangana on Tuesday led to a war of words, with the main opposition party demanding a thorough probe by the Congress government, and the BJP claiming their phones were tapped during the 2019 LS elections. **** DEL75 ASSEMBLY-HP-BJP-2ND LD CANDIDATES **** BJP fields all 6 Cong rebels in Himachal Assembly bypolls, upsets leaders in own party Shimla: The BJP on Tuesday named six disqualified Congress MLAs as its candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly bypolls, triggering a rebellion by party leaders who expected they would be fielded from these seats. **** BOM19 MH-BUILDING-2ND LD FIRE **** 50 rescued after fire erupts at corporate park in Mumbai; no injuries: Officials Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park at suburban Mulund in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said. There were no injuries, they said. **** BOM12 MP-BHOJSHALA-LD PRAYERS **** Hindus offer prayers at Bhojshala as ASI survey continues Dhar: Hindus offered prayers at the contentious Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, with a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continuing its court-mandated survey.**** LEGAL LGD16 DL-COURT-3RDLD KAVITHA **** Excise policy 'scam': BRS leader K Kavitha remanded in judicial custody till April 9 New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9, noting that the investigation regarding her role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam was pending and that the purported offence being economic in nature was more complex than an ordinary crime. **** LGD17 DL-HC-KEJRIWAL-PIL **** PIL in Delhi HC to stop CM Arvind Kejriwal from issuing directions while in ED's custody New Delhi: A public interest litigation matter has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to prevent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, from issuing orders while in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody. **** FOREIGN FGN76 US-BRIDGE-SHIP-LD INDIAN CREW **** Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company New York: The entire 22-member crew of the cargo ship that struck a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below are Indians, the company said. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN74 PAK-ATTACK-2NDLD CHINESE **** 5 Chinese among 6 killed in suicide attack in northwest Pakistan Islamabad: At least five Chinese nationals were among the six persons killed on Tuesday when an explosives-packed vehicle rammed into their bus in Pakistan's troubled province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said, in the second suicide attack on the personnel working on the China-backed hydropower project since 2021. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN59: CHINA-SCS-JAISHANKAR-LD REAX ****China asks India to respect its claim over South China Sea after Jaishankar backs Philippines' sovereignty Beijing: China on Tuesday urged India to respect its sovereignty claims and maritime interests over the disputed South China Sea where it is currently locked in a bitter row with the Philippines, saying that "third parties" have no right "whatsoever" to interfere.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)