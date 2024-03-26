Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:19 IST
LS polls: Cong releases 7th list of five candidates, fields R Sudha from TN's Mayiladuthurai
The Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding R Sudha from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai constituency.

The Mayiladuthurai constituency was with its ally DMK in the last elections. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had been an MP from this constituency thrice earlier.

The Congress announced candidates for four seats in Chhattisgarh and one in Tamil Nadu.

In Chhattisgarh, the party fielded Shashi Singh from Sarguja (ST), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh, Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker (ST).

With this, the party has fielded a total of 194 candidates so far for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

