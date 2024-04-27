Anurag Thakur's Statement: Congress Allegedly Supports Policies Affecting Property Rights

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the hand of foreign powers is visible with the hand of the Congress in its manifesto which ''wants to give property of your children to the Muslims''.

''It is for the public to decide that your property should go to your children or the Muslims. We have given equal rights to the Muslims from toilets, to houses to gas cylinders to food but not in the name of religion,'' Thakur said addressing a gathering in Hamirpur.

The BJP leader said the Congress wants to divide the country on the basis of religion and region.

The tukde tukde gang has taken over the mindset of the Congress and it is for the public to decide that they want to support the forces dividing the country or uniting the country, he said.

''I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that when Rajiv Gandhi became the prime minister of the Country, there was a rule that 55 per cent of property of former prime minister Indira Gandhi would go to the government treasury but Rajiv Gandhi changed the law to save his property,'' he alleged.

Thakur said India has progressed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and has become stronger in the world. It is now the duty of all party workers to extend their helping hand to Modi by sending all the four MP's from the state and also to elect the six MLAs where bye-elections will be held on June 1, he added.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Modi has given 33 per cent reservation to women which is a big achievement in itself, adding women have not been given proper respect during the 55 years of Congress party.

