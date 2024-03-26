Left Menu

UP: Mukhtar Ansari shifted to jail after getting discharge from hospital

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was shifted from Uttar Pradesh's Banda Medical College to jail after his discharge on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:22 IST
UP: Mukhtar Ansari shifted to jail after getting discharge from hospital
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari being taken to jail (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was shifted from Uttar Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Medical College to jail after his discharge on Monday. Earlier today, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain in jail.

The condition of Ansari, who is currently serving a life sentence, is stable, according to a statement by the Rani Durgawati Medical College (RDMC). Ansari's lawyer, Naseem Haider, claimed that the former MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly is experiencing difficulty speaking.

"Some reports are pending. He is stable, but he is having difficulty speaking," Naseem Haider said. Ansari has been elected as an MLA from the Mau constituency five times, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He last contested the assembly polls in 2017.

Earlier on March 13, Ansari was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.This was the eighth case in which the former five-time MLA has been convicted and sentenced by a court in Uttar Pradesh in the past two years. Ansari was also sentenced to six months of imprisonment under Section 30 of the Arms Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024