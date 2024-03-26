Israel truce team leaves Doha, official blames Hamas for 'dead end'

Israel has recalled its negotiators from Doha after deeming mediations talks on a Gaza truce "at a dead end" due to Hamas demands, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.

The official, who is close to the Mossad spymaster heading up the talks, accused Hamas' Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar of sabotaging the diplomacy "as part of a wider effort to inflame this war over Ramadan".

