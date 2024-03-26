Confident that BJP will win both seats in Goa LS polls: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed confidence that the BJP will win both seats, North Goa and South Goa in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Pramod Sawant said, "I am fully confident that Goa BJP will win both seats, North Goa and South Goa this time. With the kind enthusiasm that is there among the workers, we will win both seats 100 percent. I thank PM Modi because he has given reservation to women this time too (in their candidature)."

According to the schedule, Goa will vote in just one phase on May 7 for its two Lok Sabha constituencies. The coastal state has two Lok Sabha constituencies: North Goa and South Goa.

The BJP announced the name of Shripad Yesso Naik to contest from North Goa in its first list of 195 candidates. Dempo Industries executive director Pallavi Dempo is the first woman candidate in BJP's poll history in Goa who will contest Lok Sabha elections on the party ticket from South Goa.

The BJP has won this constituency only twice since 1962. In the 2019 general elections, the North Goa seat was won by BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik, while the South Goa seat was won by Congress candidate Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

