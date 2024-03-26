Kangana Ranaut meets BJP chief JP Nadda amid Supriya Shrinate's remark row

A day after a purported "objectionable post" was made against her by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in the national capital on Tuesday. After meeting with the BJP chief, Kangana Ranaut said in a post on X that she will do her best towards the progress of the Mandi constituency.

"Today I met with the National President, Honorable Jagat Prakash Nadda ji. I will always be grateful for his guidance and support, and I will give my best for the progress and prosperity of my area, Mandi. Jai Hind," Kangana Ranaut posted on X. Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate had courted controversy after an alleged objectionable post on actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on her social media account, with the BJP slamming the leader and demanding action against her. The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

As the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman. "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said.

Further, the Congress leader mentioned that some parody account on X has made this objectionable post. Ranaut also hit out at the Congress leader, saying every woman deserves dignity.

"Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said in a post on X. Meanwhile, party leader Sandeep Dixit said on Tuesday that there is no place for such language and remarks, adding that Supriya Shrinate has already clarified her position and is looking further into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit said, "Supriya has already clarified that she was not involved in this. She is looking into the matter. There is no place for such language, Congress is very clear on this issue." (ANI)

