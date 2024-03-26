"100 pc webcasting of all polling booths in Punjab": Chief electoral officer

Aiming to make electoral process more efficient and transparent in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said that they are closely monitoring the election process through 100 per cent webcasting of poll stations. "For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, CCTV surveillance will be ensured inside all 24,433 polling booths, apart from it cameras will be installed outside 1884 polling stations in all 13 constituencies where there are three or more polling stations," he said.

Sibin C said that they have introduced a revamped NextGen District Information System for Elections (DISE) this time. "It will be used to manage all aspects of elections, from collecting data of polling staff to scheduling rehearsals, randomizing polling staff and counting staff. This modernization aims to make elections more efficient, transparent, and secure," he said.

The CEO said that this web-based application is utilized to integrate available employee data from other applications using APIs/CSV/Excel files. "It will also assist in managing staff shortages after the initial stage by deploying additional staff," he said.

CEO Sibin C also said that live streaming from flying squad vehicles (FSV), and static surveillance teams are monitoring violations of the model code of conduct during election process. "The poll activity management system (PAMS) used for deploying polling parties and updating voting information, such as the commencement of polling and the status of voter queues at closing hours, has also been revamped to enhance the efficiency of election-related activities. The mobile app will provide real-time data," he said.

The CEO further said that other innovative initiatives by the Election Commission of India, including the Voter Helpline APP, providing citizens with convenience in finding their names in the electoral roll, submitting online forms, downloading their digital photo voter slip, filing complaints, and receiving replies on their mobile app. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. (ANI)

