PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-03-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:41 IST
Former Congress MLA, other party leaders join BJP in Madhya Pradesh
A former Congress legislator from Madhya Pradesh and several other leaders of the opposition outfit joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday.

Former Congress MLA from Vidisha Shashank Bhargava joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma at the state party headquarters.

Bhargava was elected on a Congress ticket in 2018 from the Vidisha assembly seat. He was the first Congress MLA who won after 1977 from the seat, which is considered a citadel of the saffron party. Bhargava, however, faced defeat in the 2023 assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded former CM Chouhan from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, which also comprises his home-turf, Budhni assembly constituency.

Along with Bhargava, district Youth Congress president of Raisen, Vikash Sharma, Vidisha district Congress office-bearer Suresh Motiyani and several other party office-bearers from Vidisha, Raisen and Narmadapuram joined the saffron outfit, a BJP spokesman said.

Welcoming these leaders in the saffron fold, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the family of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was growing.

All these leaders were impressed by policies of the ruling party and the Modi government, Yadav said.

State BJP president Sharma said the entire Congress unit in Vidisha joined the saffron party along with Bhargava.

