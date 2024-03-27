Left Menu

Venezuela opposition registers presidential candidate to preserve spot on ballot

A major Venezuelan opposition group has registered a candidate for July's presidential election to ensure a spot on the ballot, even though both the winner of the opposition's primary and her alternate were unable to register for the contest, electoral authorities and sources said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 01:18 IST
Venezuela opposition registers presidential candidate to preserve spot on ballot

A major Venezuelan opposition group has registered a candidate for July's presidential election to ensure a spot on the ballot, even though both the winner of the opposition's primary and her alternate were unable to register for the contest, electoral authorities and sources said on Tuesday. The Democratic Unity group, part of a larger coalition of opposition parties, registered a candidate before a Monday deadline, the national electoral council said.

Three opposition sources told Reuters the registration of Edmundo Gonzalez, a former ambassador, is meant to hold a spot on the ballot for a possible substitute, who can be named until April 20. The wide opposition coalition was left without an elected candidate after Maria Corina Machado, who won the opposition nominating contest by a landslide last year to run against incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, had a public office ban upheld by the country's top court.

Machado then named Corina Yoris as an alternate, but Yoris was unable to access the electoral authority's online system to register before the deadline.

"Everyone knew Machado would not get through," one of the sources said. "The registration of Edmundo is a cover." "The spot on the ballot for Democratic Unity was saved with a name, to later substitute that name," another said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024