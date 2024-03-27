Israel’s Gallant says he stressed in Washington visit the value of U.S. ties to Israeli security

WASHINGTON – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday he stressed with U.S. officials the importance of U.S.-Israeli ties and of maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region, including its air capabilities.

Gallant was speaking to reporters during his second day of meetings with senior U.S. officials in Washington at a time when wartime relations between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have sunk to a new low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)