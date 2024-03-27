Left Menu

"Congress will not weaken...": Party leader Pargat Singh after Ravneet Singh Bittu joins BJP

"I think Ravneet Bittu is against the politics of Rahul Gandhi. I am happy that he has gone to the side whose line he took. Congress will not weaken, instead, new faces will get a chance. Such people only love themselves, not Punjab," Singh told ANI on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 10:58 IST
"Congress will not weaken...": Party leader Pargat Singh after Ravneet Singh Bittu joins BJP
Congress leader Pargat Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Pargat Singh said that such actions will not weaken the Congress instead new faces will get a chance. "I think Ravneet Bittu is against the politics of Rahul Gandhi. I am happy that he has gone to the side whose line he took. Congress will not weaken, instead, new faces will get a chance. Such people only love themselves, not Punjab," Singh told ANI on Tuesday.

In a major setback to Congress, Ravneet Singh Bittu joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Ravneet Singh Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh and the son of former Punjab minister Tej Parkash Singh.

Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah always 'responded positively' when he raised Punjab's issues. "I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi. I can say with confidence that PM Modi and Union Home Minister share a lot of love for Punjab and they wish to do a lot for the state," he said.

"The Prime Minister and the Home Minister always took it positively whenever I raised the issues of Punjab. We want to take Punjab forward. When the country is benefiting, why should Punjab be left behind?" Ravneet Singh Bittu said. Bittu called on BJP chief JP Nadda after joining the party earlier in the day.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bittu defeated Simarjeet Singh Bains from the Lok Insaaf Party by 76,372 votes. In 2014, he defeated the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Harvinder Singh Phoolka with a margin of 19,709 votes. The BJP earlier this week announced its decision to contest the election in Punjab on its own after it severed ties with its long-time ally, Shiromani Akali Dal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024