Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 star campaigners of BJP in Uttarakhand

In the star campaigners list, the party also named Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 15:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners who would canvass for the party in Uttarkhand for the Lok Sabha elections. In the list released on Wednesday, the party has also named Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as the star campaigners.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also among the star campaigners. Among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats.

The people of Uttarakhand will cast their ballots in a single phase on April 19, according to the Election Commission of India. Uttarakhand has traditionally witnessed a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties see the state as an essential battleground for displaying and gaining supporters for their national narratives.

The the BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the elections in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. With 47 out of 70 assembly seats, the BJP dominated in the 2022 assembly polls, while Congress got 19 seats. BSP and Independents hold 2 seats each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

