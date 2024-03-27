Left Menu

NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar: Deepak Prakash

NDA confident of winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, claims BJP's Deepak Prakash. Elections to be held in seven phases starting April 19. Prakash named as star campaigner. Predicts BJP to secure over 400 seats nationwide, making Narendra Modi PM for a third time. BJP leadership expresses confidence in victory.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:48 IST
NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar: Deepak Prakash
The NDA will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the BJP's co-incharge for the state Deepak Prakash claimed on Wednesday.

Prakash, the former Jharkhand BJP president, was named by the party in its list of 40 star campaigners for Bihar.

The elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19.

''The BJP along with its allies will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar this time, and cross the 400-mark across the country and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time,'' Prakash, a Rajya Sabha MP, said soon after the announcement of his name as a star campaigner.

Extending gratitude to party leadership for reposing faith in him, he said the BJP was bound to register a resounding victory.

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It dropped three incumbent MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP, JD(U) and late Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party had together bagged 39 seats, with a vote share of more than 53 per cent.

